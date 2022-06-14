HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO) Price Target Raised to $67.00

HF Sinclair (NYSE:DINO – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $67.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 26.18% from the company’s previous close.

DINO has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $47.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Cowen raised HF Sinclair from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HF Sinclair from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on HF Sinclair to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.57.

Shares of NYSE DINO opened at $53.10 on Tuesday. HF Sinclair has a 1-year low of $27.17 and a 1-year high of $58.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.62 and a beta of 1.55.

HF Sinclair ( NYSE:DINO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.96. HF Sinclair had a return on equity of 7.42% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $7.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.81 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.53) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that HF Sinclair will post 8.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Franklin Myers bought 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.27 per share, with a total value of $495,089.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 94,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,717.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Richard Lawrence Voliva III sold 82,966 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.25, for a total value of $4,169,041.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 87,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,391,598.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 102,966 shares of company stock valued at $5,225,642 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. American Trust acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $267,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $829,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $41,561,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $942,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of HF Sinclair in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.24% of the company’s stock.

HF Sinclair Corporation operates as an independent energy company. It produces and markets gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, renewable diesel, specialty lubricant products, specialty chemicals, specialty and modified asphalt, and others. The company also owns and operates refineries located in Kansas, Oklahoma, New Mexico, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming; and markets its refined products principally in the Southwest United States and Rocky Mountains, Pacific Northwest, and in other neighboring Plains states.

