Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS) Insider Alan Giddins Buys 4,130 Shares of Stock

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC (LON:HILS – Get Rating) insider Alan Giddins acquired 4,130 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,195 ($14.50) per share, with a total value of £49,353.50 ($59,902.29).

Shares of LON:HILS opened at GBX 1,202 ($14.59) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of £961.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,371.40 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,497.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.64. Hill & Smith Holdings PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 1,175 ($14.26) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,922 ($23.33).

Several research firms have weighed in on HILS. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.67) price target on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Shore Capital reissued an “under review” rating on shares of Hill & Smith in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered their price target on shares of Hill & Smith from GBX 1,995 ($24.21) to GBX 1,825 ($22.15) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 14th.

Hill & Smith Holdings PLC manufactures and supplies infrastructure products in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, the Middle East, rest of Asia, and internationally. It operates through Roads & Security; Utilities; and Galvanizing Services segments. The Roads & Security segment designs, manufactures, and installs temporary and permanent safety products for the roads market, as well as provides range of security products to protect people, buildings, and infrastructure from attacks, including hostile vehicle mitigation solutions, high security fencing, and automated gate solutions.

