HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT) Receives $22.88 Average PT from Brokerages

HireRight Holdings Co. (NYSE:HRT – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.88.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HRT. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on HireRight from $35.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of HireRight from $26.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. StockNews.com raised shares of HireRight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 26th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of HireRight from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on HireRight to $18.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of NYSE:HRT opened at $14.95 on Friday. HireRight has a 1-year low of $10.66 and a 1-year high of $19.46. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.69.

HireRight ( NYSE:HRT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 21st. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $198.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.46 million.

In other HireRight news, Director Mark F. Dzialga acquired 6,805 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $15.44 per share, for a total transaction of $105,069.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 31,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $492,752.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Stone Point Capital Llc acquired 130,531 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $13.89 per share, with a total value of $1,813,075.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,805,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $150,092,714.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 219,460 shares of company stock valued at $3,119,804 in the last 90 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc bought a new position in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $58,000. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of HireRight in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in HireRight during the fourth quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY bought a new position in HireRight during the 4th quarter worth $118,000.

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring.

