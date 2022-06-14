HM Payson & Co. Takes $45,000 Position in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

HM Payson & Co. bought a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,234,997,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $314,133,000. American Century Companies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $167,974,000. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,439,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,872,000. 16.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TotalEnergies stock opened at $55.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock has a market cap of $145.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15.

TTE has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of TotalEnergies from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $52.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Finally, HSBC upgraded shares of TotalEnergies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, TotalEnergies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.17.

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

