Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI) Shares Bought by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,831 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $1,639,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HLI. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 4.2% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 21,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FineMark National Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 41,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,253,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HLI opened at $78.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a 50-day moving average of $84.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.50. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.01 and a 12-month high of $122.62.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.70%. This is a boost from Houlihan Lokey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is presently 33.07%.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HLI shares. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $92.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $97.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Houlihan Lokey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Houlihan Lokey from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Houlihan Lokey presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $98.40.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

