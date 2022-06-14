Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (HBAN) To Go Ex-Dividend on June 16th

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 21st, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the bank on Friday, July 1st. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th.

Huntington Bancshares has raised its dividend payment by an average of 6.6% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Huntington Bancshares has a dividend payout ratio of 40.8% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Huntington Bancshares to earn $1.52 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.62 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 40.8%.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

Shares of HBAN stock opened at $12.26 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $17.64 billion, a PE ratio of 10.48 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.81. Huntington Bancshares has a 12 month low of $12.03 and a 12 month high of $17.79.

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. Huntington Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.19% and a net margin of 26.96%. The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Huntington Bancshares will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP Steven Lee Rhodes sold 14,705 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.28, for a total value of $195,282.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 127,581 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,694,275.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard H. King bought 2,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $13.78 per share, with a total value of $30,012.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 75,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,040,279.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 56,617 shares of company stock worth $786,480 in the last ninety days. 0.72% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 70.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,407 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,644 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Bancshares in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after acquiring an additional 7,558 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. Institutional investors own 79.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on HBAN. Stephens upgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $17.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Bank of America cut Huntington Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $17.50 to $14.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $16.28.

About Huntington Bancshares (Get Rating)

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Consumer and Business Banking; Commercial Banking; Vehicle Finance; and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.