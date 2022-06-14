i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV) Holdings Increased by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in i3 Verticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIV – Get Rating) by 41.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,082,775 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 315,358 shares during the quarter. Millennium Management LLC owned 3.36% of i3 Verticals worth $24,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 13.8% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 49,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 5,936 shares in the last quarter. Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 24.3% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 336,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,668,000 after purchasing an additional 65,861 shares in the last quarter. Scissortail Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of i3 Verticals in the 4th quarter worth approximately $101,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 67.0% in the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 18,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 7,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of i3 Verticals by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 56,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,373,000 after purchasing an additional 22,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.21% of the company’s stock.

Get i3 Verticals alerts:

Shares of IIIV opened at $21.79 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.40. i3 Verticals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.80 and a 52 week high of $32.97. The company has a market capitalization of $703.42 million, a PE ratio of -34.05, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

i3 Verticals ( NASDAQ:IIIV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.26. i3 Verticals had a negative net margin of 4.87% and a positive return on equity of 8.01%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that i3 Verticals, Inc. will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

IIIV has been the topic of several analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of i3 Verticals from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of i3 Verticals in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.50.

In related news, CTO Robert Bertke sold 2,324 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.72, for a total transaction of $57,449.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 30.36% of the company’s stock.

i3 Verticals Company Profile (Get Rating)

i3 Verticals, Inc provides integrated payment and software solutions to small- and medium-sized businesses and organizations in education, non-profit, public sector, and healthcare markets in the United States. It operates in two segments, Merchant Services, and Proprietary Software and Payments. The company offers payment processing services that enables clients to accept electronic payments, facilitating the exchange of funds and transaction data between clients, financial institutions, and payment networks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for i3 Verticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i3 Verticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.