ichi.farm (ICHI) Price Hits $3.92

ichi.farm (ICHI) traded flat against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on June 14th. One ichi.farm coin can now be purchased for $3.92 or 0.00008794 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, ichi.farm has traded flat against the dollar. ichi.farm has a total market cap of $1.14 million and $76,547.00 worth of ichi.farm was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $88.88 or 0.00401688 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004513 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002223 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001410 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.77 or 0.00044147 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $114.27 or 0.00516448 BTC.

About ichi.farm

ichi.farm’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 290,676 coins. ichi.farm’s official Twitter account is @ichifarm

ichi.farm Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ichi.farm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ichi.farm should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ichi.farm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

