Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Bought by Crestwood Advisors Group LLC

Crestwood Advisors Group LLC grew its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 646 shares during the quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 148.4% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total value of $205,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 7,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:ITW opened at $188.62 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $203.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $219.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12 month low of $187.46 and a 12 month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.76 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 57.34%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ITW shares. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $180.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $242.00 to $202.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $267.00 to $261.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Illinois Tool Works to $243.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $230.55.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

