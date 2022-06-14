Insider Buying: Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA) Insider Acquires 2 Shares of Stock

Croda International Plc (LON:CRDA – Get Rating) insider Steve Foots acquired 2 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 6,436 ($78.12) per share, with a total value of £128.72 ($156.23).

Steve Foots also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, March 15th, Steve Foots sold 13,802 shares of Croda International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 7,036 ($85.40), for a total transaction of £971,108.72 ($1,178,673.04).

Shares of CRDA opened at GBX 6,192 ($75.15) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £8.64 billion and a PE ratio of 26.98. Croda International Plc has a 1 year low of GBX 6,160 ($74.77) and a 1 year high of £105.05 ($127.50). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 7,162 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 7,962.15.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CRDA. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 8,700 ($105.60) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,000 ($109.24) target price on shares of Croda International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Croda International from GBX 9,300 ($112.88) to GBX 8,600 ($104.38) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating on shares of Croda International in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 8,585.71 ($104.21).

Croda International Plc creates, makes, and sells specialty chemicals in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Consumer Care, Life Sciences, Performance Technologies, and Industrial Chemicals. The company offers adhesives; crop protection additives and adjuvants, seed enhancement and animal health chemicals, chemical bio-stimulants, and specialty additives for agricultural films; and lubricant additives, coatings and polymers, vehicle cleaning chemicals, and products for automotive textiles and fibers, as well as specialty additives for plastics, and battery and catalyst industries.

