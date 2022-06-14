Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Acquires 1,366 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,366 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Accenture were worth $5,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 111.1% during the 4th quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 76 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Accenture during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ACN shares. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Accenture from $460.00 to $385.00 in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Accenture from $475.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on Accenture in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered Accenture to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Accenture from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Accenture currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $385.86.

Shares of NYSE ACN opened at $276.50 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $175.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.87, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.24. Accenture plc has a 1 year low of $268.17 and a 1 year high of $417.37. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $303.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.11.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The information technology services provider reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $15.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.67 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.11%.

In other news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.55, for a total transaction of $232,912.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,784,275.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of Accenture stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $315.13, for a total transaction of $1,969,562.50. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 165,866 shares in the company, valued at $52,269,352.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 10,757 shares of company stock worth $3,386,681. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

