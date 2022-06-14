Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Has $3.28 Million Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 30.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 65,073 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 15,284 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $3,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guinness Asset Management LTD raised its stake in Comcast by 7.5% during the third quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD now owns 423,439 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $23,683,000 after acquiring an additional 29,619 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $23,672,000. Wambolt & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Comcast during the fourth quarter worth about $355,000. Cypress Wealth Services LLC raised its stake in Comcast by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 8,774 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR raised its stake in Comcast by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pioneer Trust Bank N A OR now owns 116,960 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $5,887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

In other news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 8,929 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.50, for a total transaction of $397,340.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $80,856.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ CMCSA opened at $40.20 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.86. Comcast Co. has a 12 month low of $39.47 and a 12 month high of $61.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The cable giant reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.92% and a net margin of 11.96%. The firm had revenue of $31.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.40 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.84%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. Pivotal Research lowered their price objective on Comcast from $62.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com raised Comcast from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays lowered their price objective on Comcast from $56.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Benchmark reduced their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Comcast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.38.

Comcast Profile (Get Rating)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.