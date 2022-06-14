Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,565 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $3,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC raised its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 3rd quarter worth about $293,000. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 14,886,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,505,340,000 after acquiring an additional 114,582 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,245,957 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,282,543,000 after acquiring an additional 185,462 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total transaction of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,903,900.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,931.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TMO opened at $511.91 on Tuesday. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $463.39 and a fifty-two week high of $672.34. The stock has a market cap of $200.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average of $555.60 and a 200-day moving average of $580.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.21 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $605.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.71.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

