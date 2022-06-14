Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC Increases Stock Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,255 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,613 shares during the quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and were worth $4,766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Eli Lilly and by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 12,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,358,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 110.1% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares during the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 9,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,667,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Cadence Bank NA raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 10,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in shares of Eli Lilly and by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 16,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,829 shares during the last quarter. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 35,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $292.43, for a total transaction of $10,306,695.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.44, for a total value of $313,440.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,522.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,103,875 shares of company stock worth $331,982,640 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE LLY opened at $291.28 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $299.09 and its 200 day moving average is $273.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $217.00 and a 12 month high of $324.08. The stock has a market cap of $276.76 billion, a PE ratio of 43.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.40.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.30. The company had revenue of $7.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.29 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 97.58% and a net margin of 20.90%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Eli Lilly and Company will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.35%. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.07%.

LLY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Eli Lilly and from $280.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $364.00 to $369.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Eli Lilly and in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $341.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Eli Lilly and from $234.00 to $264.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $311.00.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. It offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; and Jardiance, Trajenta, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes.

