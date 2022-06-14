Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan Purchases 10,000 Shares

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Michael (Rusty) Nelligan acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,465 ($17.78) per share, for a total transaction of £146,500 ($177,812.84).

ICP opened at GBX 1,454 ($17.65) on Tuesday. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 1,285 ($15.60) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,493 ($30.26). The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,538.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 1,774.53. The company has a market capitalization of £4.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03.

Get Intermediate Capital Group alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.70) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a yield of 3.93%. This is an increase from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.32%.

ICP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($35.02) to GBX 2,700 ($32.77) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 30th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 2,545 ($30.89) price target on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Shore Capital reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 2,666 ($32.36).

Intermediate Capital Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intermediate Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intermediate Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.