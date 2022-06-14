International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW) CAO James D. Small III Sells 19,000 Shares

International Seaways, Inc. (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) CAO James D. Small III sold 19,000 shares of International Seaways stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.38, for a total value of $444,220.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 47,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,104,050.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of NYSE INSW opened at $22.69 on Tuesday. International Seaways, Inc. has a one year low of $13.05 and a one year high of $24.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.44 and a beta of -0.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

International Seaways (NYSE:INSW – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The transportation company reported ($0.28) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.16. International Seaways had a negative return on equity of 7.65% and a negative net margin of 40.68%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.48) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that International Seaways, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 17th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.12%. This is a boost from International Seaways’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. International Seaways’s payout ratio is currently -7.87%.

INSW has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on International Seaways in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded International Seaways to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INSW. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of International Seaways during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 44.4% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,753 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of International Seaways by 3,906.8% during the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 3,526 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 3,438 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in International Seaways in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in International Seaways by 697.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,875 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 6,013 shares in the last quarter. 78.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Seaways, Inc owns and operates a fleet of oceangoing vessels for the transportation of crude oil and petroleum products in the international flag trade. It operates in two segments, Crude Tankers and Product Carriers. As of December 31, 2021, the company owned and operated a fleet of 83 vessels, which include 12 chartered-in vessels, as well as had ownership interests in two floating storage and offloading service vessels.

