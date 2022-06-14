Intuit (INTU) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Intuit (NASDAQ: INTU):

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $635.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $674.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at KeyCorp from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at William Blair.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $600.00 to $500.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $650.00 to $530.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Oppenheimer Holdings Inc. to $476.00.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $580.00 to $465.00.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $650.00 to $625.00.

5/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $550.00 to $475.00.

5/20/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $720.00 to $550.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/20/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $585.00 to $480.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/2/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $600.00 to $550.00.

4/25/2022 – Intuit had its price target lowered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $725.00 to $635.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ INTU opened at $363.99 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $503.14. Intuit Inc. has a 12-month low of $339.36 and a 12-month high of $716.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The company has a market cap of $102.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.27, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.15.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The software maker reported $7.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.07. Intuit had a return on equity of 20.77% and a net margin of 19.44%. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $5.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.84%.

In other Intuit news, EVP James Alexander Chriss sold 984 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.29, for a total value of $380,109.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 343 shares in the company, valued at $132,497.47. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuit by 3,900.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the period. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 83.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect.

