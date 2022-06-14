Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA) Shares Sold by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PZA – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 61,717 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,128 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC owned about 0.06% of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $1,673,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,151,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068,162 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,101,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,169,000 after acquiring an additional 347,989 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,757,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,637,000 after acquiring an additional 165,372 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 15.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,708,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,567,000 after acquiring an additional 227,809 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 992,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,916,000 after acquiring an additional 36,566 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:PZA opened at $23.12 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.46. Invesco National AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $22.78 and a 12-month high of $27.51.

