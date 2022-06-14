Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO) Short Interest Up 151.0% in May

Invesco Water Resources ETF (NASDAQ:PHO – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,300 shares, an increase of 151.0% from the May 15th total of 4,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Invesco Water Resources ETF by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,077,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,952,000 after buying an additional 153,254 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 862,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,207,000 after acquiring an additional 29,059 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 351,469.0% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 703,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,768,000 after acquiring an additional 702,938 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 29.8% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 514,341 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,145,000 after acquiring an additional 118,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in Invesco Water Resources ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 370,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,623,000 after acquiring an additional 10,823 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PHO opened at $45.34 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $49.48 and a 200-day moving average of $52.83. Invesco Water Resources ETF has a one year low of $45.16 and a one year high of $61.11.

PowerShares Water Resources Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price yield of the NASDAQ OMX US Water Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund generally will invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Underlying Index. The Underlying Index seeks to track the performance of the United States exchange-listed companies that create products designed to conserve and purify water for homes, businesses and industries.

