Invictus Hyperion Fund Price Hits $0.0999 on Exchanges (IHF)

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) traded up 11.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Invictus Hyperion Fund has a market cap of $11.49 million and approximately $2,930.00 worth of Invictus Hyperion Fund was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Invictus Hyperion Fund has traded up 9.1% against the US dollar. One Invictus Hyperion Fund coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0999 or 0.00000446 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,404.64 or 1.00017164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004463 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004464 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002232 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001893 BTC.

About Invictus Hyperion Fund

Invictus Hyperion Fund (IHF) is a coin. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s total supply is 115,465,568 coins and its circulating supply is 115,093,401 coins. Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official Twitter account is @ic_invictus and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Invictus Hyperion Fund is /r/invictuscapital and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Invictus Hyperion Fund’s official website is invictuscapital.com/hyperion

According to CryptoCompare, “The Invictus Hyperion Fund is a platform for investors who want to gain access to diversified portfolios of expertly-vetted early phase investments in the blockchain economy. The main functions of Hyperion Fund ecosystem are exposure to diversified portfolios, the power of syndication, expert engagement with entrepreneurs, AI intelligence in the prediction of ICO’s, 24 hours trading and ICO guidance/promotion. The Invictus Hyperion Fund native asset is the IHF token. IHF token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 utility token to be used as a payment method to gain access to the diversified portfolios. “

Invictus Hyperion Fund Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Invictus Hyperion Fund directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Invictus Hyperion Fund should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Invictus Hyperion Fund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

