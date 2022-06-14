IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.

NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.

Get IRIDEX alerts:

IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in IRIDEX during the 1st quarter valued at $40,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the first quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of IRIDEX during the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 38,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of IRIDEX by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,762 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $249,000 after buying an additional 14,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

About IRIDEX (Get Rating)

IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IRIDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IRIDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.