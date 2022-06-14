IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the medical equipment provider’s stock.
NASDAQ:IRIX opened at $2.72 on Tuesday. IRIDEX has a 52 week low of $2.71 and a 52 week high of $9.46. The firm has a market cap of $43.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.77 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.65.
IRIDEX (NASDAQ:IRIX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.01. IRIDEX had a negative net margin of 10.13% and a negative return on equity of 35.55%. The company had revenue of $13.39 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.40 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that IRIDEX will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About IRIDEX (Get Rating)
IRIDEX Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology company, provides therapeutic based laser systems, delivery devices, and consumable instrumentation to treat sight-threatening eye diseases in ophthalmology. It offers laser consoles, such as Cyclo G6 laser system for use in the treatment of glaucoma; IQ 532 and IQ 577 laser photocoagulation systems, which are used for the treatment of diabetic macular edema and other retinal diseases; and OcuLight TX, OcuLight SL, OcuLight SLx, OcuLight GL, and OcuLight GLx laser photocoagulation systems that are used to treat proliferative diabetic retinopathy, macular holes, retinal tears, and detachments.
