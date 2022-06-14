iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IEMG – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 294,708 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,834 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $17,641,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Piscataqua Savings Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 462.3% in the fourth quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 433 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 356 shares during the period. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Savior LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 51.0% in the fourth quarter. Savior LLC now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEMG opened at $48.74 on Tuesday. iShares Core MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $67.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $52.12 and its 200-day moving average is $56.18.

