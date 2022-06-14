iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Acquired by Boston Private Wealth LLC

Boston Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,428 shares during the quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $8,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $10,244,000. Stairway Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 915,750 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $153,782,000 after acquiring an additional 17,434 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 159,328 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,756,000 after acquiring an additional 881 shares in the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 37.8% in the fourth quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 6,123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,028,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter.

IWD stock opened at $145.59 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $159.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $162.40. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $144.84 and a 52-week high of $171.42.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

