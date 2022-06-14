iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV) Short Interest Up 146.3% in May

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:SHV – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,680,000 shares, an increase of 146.3% from the May 15th total of 1,900,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,813,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 8,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $891,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Brickley Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Brickley Wealth Management now owns 1,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the first quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $483,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Destination Wealth Management raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Destination Wealth Management now owns 6,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $682,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC raised its position in iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 6,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter.

SHV stock opened at $110.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $110.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $110.29. iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $110.01 and a 52 week high of $110.50.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.057 per share. This is a boost from iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 1st.

iShares Short Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Short Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Short Treasury Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of between 1 and 12 months.

