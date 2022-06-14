iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Acquired by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,428 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 436.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Level Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000.

Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF stock opened at $228.46 on Tuesday. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 1 year low of $227.50 and a 1 year high of $292.05. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $251.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $262.77.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

