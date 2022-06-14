iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG) Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (NYSEARCA:IYG – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,224 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers’ holdings in iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF were worth $623,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 135 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF by 351.6% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $104,000.

Shares of IYG stock opened at $148.05 on Tuesday. iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF has a 1-year low of $147.33 and a 1-year high of $205.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $165.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.23.

iShares U.S. Financial Services ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Financial Services Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the financial services sector of the United States equity market.

