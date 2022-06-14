J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.05 Per Share

J.Jill, Inc. (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Telsey Advisory Group increased their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for J.Jill in a research note issued on Thursday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the specialty retailer will earn $1.05 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.86. The consensus estimate for J.Jill’s current full-year earnings is $2.67 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for J.Jill’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.67 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $3.03 EPS.

J.Jill (NYSE:JILL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 8th. The specialty retailer reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.65. J.Jill had a negative return on equity of 84.32% and a net margin of 0.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet raised J.Jill from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th.

NYSE JILL opened at $18.62 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.25. J.Jill has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $24.50. The company has a market cap of $185.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 232.78 and a beta of 1.49.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JILL. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 4.2% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 29,046 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 271.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,772 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 15.6% in the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 30,486 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 4,120 shares during the last quarter. LGT Group Foundation purchased a new stake in J.Jill in the first quarter valued at $149,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its holdings in J.Jill by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 27,176 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $521,000 after purchasing an additional 10,256 shares during the last quarter. 21.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

J.Jill, Inc operates as an omnichannel retailer for women's apparel under the J.Jill brand in the United States. The company offers knit and woven tops, bottoms, and dresses, as well as sweaters and outerwear; footwear; and accessories, including scarves, jewelry, and hosiery. The company markets its products through retail stores, website, and catalogs.

