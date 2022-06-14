James Andrew Charles Robinson Sells 9,869 Shares of Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI) Stock

Standard Lithium Ltd (TSE:SLI – Get Rating) Senior Officer James Andrew Charles Robinson sold 9,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.87, for a total transaction of C$67,770.42. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,500,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$10,306,673.43.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Standard Lithium in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$13.00 target price on the stock.

Standard Lithium is an innovative technology and lithium development company. The company’s flagship project is located in southern Arkansas, where it is engaged in the testing and proving of the commercial viability of lithium extraction from over 150,000 acres of permitted brine operations. The Company has commissioned its first-of-a-kind industrial scale Direct Lithium Extraction Demonstration Plant at LANXESS’ South Plant facility in southern Arkansas.

