Jefferies Financial Group Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2027 earnings estimates for Take-Two Interactive Software in a report issued on Friday, June 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Uerkwitz now anticipates that the company will earn $7.45 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $7.15. The consensus estimate for Take-Two Interactive Software’s current full-year earnings is $3.33 per share.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis.

TTWO has been the topic of several other research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $173.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Take-Two Interactive Software has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.05.

TTWO stock opened at $123.19 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software has a one year low of $101.85 and a one year high of $195.82. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $126.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $150.10. The company has a market capitalization of $14.27 billion, a PE ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TTWO. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 244.5% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 162,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,070,000 after buying an additional 115,490 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 23,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 386,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,750,000 after purchasing an additional 11,900 shares during the last quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,367,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 21.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

