Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.39 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

