Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Mr. Cooper Group Inc.’s Q2 2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:COOP)

Posted by on Jun 14th, 2022

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Mr. Cooper Group in a report released on Thursday, June 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Joseph anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Mr. Cooper Group’s current full-year earnings is $2.86 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mr. Cooper Group’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.84 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.59 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.50 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.73 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.28 EPS.

Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.19. Mr. Cooper Group had a return on equity of 16.11% and a net margin of 48.79%. The company had revenue of $625.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $591.14 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.87 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 50.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

COOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Mr. Cooper Group from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet upgraded Mr. Cooper Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Mr. Cooper Group in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Mr. Cooper Group from $52.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mr. Cooper Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.50.

NASDAQ:COOP opened at $39.39 on Monday. Mr. Cooper Group has a 52 week low of $31.79 and a 52 week high of $52.34. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $43.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.98.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Mr. Cooper Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Mr. Cooper Group by 91.5% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Mr. Cooper Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $83,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Mr. Cooper Group during the 4th quarter valued at $132,000. 83.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Mr. Cooper Group news, CEO Jesse K. Bray sold 46,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total transaction of $1,952,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,048,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,526,441.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mr. Cooper Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Mr. Cooper Group Inc provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through two segments: Servicing and Originations. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans.

Featured Articles

Earnings History and Estimates for Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Mr. Cooper Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mr. Cooper Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.