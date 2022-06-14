Jefferies Financial Group Comments on Panasonic Holdings Co.’s FY2023 Earnings (OTCMKTS:PCRFY)

Panasonic Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:PCRFY – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Panasonic in a report released on Wednesday, June 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Goyal expects that the company will post earnings of $0.66 per share for the year. The consensus estimate for Panasonic’s current full-year earnings is $0.80 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Panasonic’s FY2024 earnings at $0.68 EPS.

Shares of Panasonic stock opened at $8.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.07 billion, a PE ratio of 8.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03. Panasonic has a fifty-two week low of $8.17 and a fifty-two week high of $13.66.

Panasonic Holdings Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and services various electrical and electronic products worldwide. It operates through Appliances, Life Solutions, Connected Solutions, Automotive, and Industrial Solutions segments. The Appliances segment offers air conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines, vacuum cleaners, microwave ovens, rice cookers, personal care products, TVs, digital cameras, video equipment, home audio equipment, fixed-phones, show cases, compressors, and fuel cells.

