Jennifer Sara Tindale Sells 3,999 Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN) Stock

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Get Rating) Senior Officer Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 3,999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.38, for a total transaction of C$73,495.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$579,051.40.

Jennifer Sara Tindale also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 6th, Jennifer Sara Tindale sold 7,500 shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.58, for a total transaction of C$139,350.00.

Shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities stock opened at C$17.85 on Tuesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. has a twelve month low of C$17.14 and a twelve month high of C$20.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.39. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$18.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$18.37. The stock has a market capitalization of C$12.06 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25.

Algonquin Power & Utilities ( TSE:AQN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$931.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$974.36 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. will post 1.0199999 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a $0.467 dividend. This is a positive change from Algonquin Power & Utilities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.87 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 29th. Algonquin Power & Utilities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 104.18%.

A number of analysts have commented on AQN shares. National Bankshares cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. National Bank Financial cut shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from an “outperfrom under weight” rating to a “sector perform under weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$20.00.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp., through its subsidiaries, owns and operates a portfolio of regulated and non-regulated generation, distribution, and transmission utility assets in Canada, the United States, Chile, and Bermuda. It generates and sells electrical energy through renewable and clean energy power generation facilities.

