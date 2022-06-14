Joe Nicola Grosso Purchases 143,000 Shares of Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG) Stock

Golden Arrow Resources Co. (CVE:GRG – Get Rating) Director Joe Nicola Grosso bought 143,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,166.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 9,261,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,500,400.75.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Golden Arrow Resources alerts:

On Friday, June 3rd, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 92,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$0.16 per share, for a total transaction of C$15,170.00.

On Friday, May 27th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 140,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,182.50.

On Friday, May 20th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 499,500 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.17 per share, for a total transaction of C$82,417.50.

On Friday, May 13th, Joe Nicola Grosso acquired 35,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average price of C$0.15 per share, for a total transaction of C$5,110.00.

On Thursday, April 28th, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 83,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.17 per share, with a total value of C$13,695.00.

On Tuesday, April 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso bought 42,000 shares of Golden Arrow Resources stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$0.19 per share, with a total value of C$7,770.00.

GRG stock opened at C$0.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 29.81 and a current ratio of 30.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.17 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.17. The firm has a market cap of C$19.58 million and a PE ratio of -3.27. Golden Arrow Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.14 and a fifty-two week high of C$0.21.

Golden Arrow Resources Corporation, a natural resource company, engages in the identification, acquisition, exploration, development, and advancing of precious and base metal projects in South America. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, and copper deposits. It holds interests in the Flecha de Oro project, Caballos Copper-Gold project, Don Bosco Copper-Gold project, Mogote Copper-Gold project, Frontera District – Potrerillos Gold-Silver project, and Yanso project located in Argentina.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Arrow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Arrow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.