Jtc Plc (LON:JTC) Insider Nigel Le Quesne Purchases 30,062 Shares of Stock

Jtc Plc (LON:JTC – Get Rating) insider Nigel Le Quesne acquired 30,062 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 662 ($8.03) per share, with a total value of £199,010.44 ($241,546.84).

Shares of JTC opened at GBX 639 ($7.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 737.43 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 791.13. Jtc Plc has a one year low of GBX 593 ($7.20) and a one year high of GBX 957.27 ($11.62). The company has a market cap of £943.07 million and a PE ratio of 32.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.86, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a GBX 5.07 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. This is an increase from JTC’s previous dividend of $2.60. JTC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.34%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on JTC shares. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 945 ($11.47) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of JTC in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 830 ($10.07) target price on shares of JTC in a research report on Thursday, March 24th.

JTC PLC provides fund, corporate, and private wealth services to institutional and private clients worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Institutional Client Services and Private Client Services. It offers fund services in a range of asset classes, including real estate, private equity, renewables, hedge, debt, and alternative asset classes, as well as other administration services.

