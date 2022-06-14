Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

KMDA stock opened at $4.37 on Tuesday. Kamada has a 52-week low of $4.36 and a 52-week high of $6.96. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.55 million, a P/E ratio of -29.13 and a beta of 1.00.

Get Kamada alerts:

Kamada (NASDAQ:KMDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.07). Kamada had a negative net margin of 6.31% and a negative return on equity of 3.44%. The firm had revenue of $28.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Kamada will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in Kamada during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Cutler Group LP grew its position in Kamada by 111.2% during the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 6,522 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 64,704 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Kamada during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Group One Trading L.P. grew its position in Kamada by 103.7% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 11,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 307,831 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Kamada during the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000.

Kamada Company Profile (Get Rating)

Kamada Ltd. is a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on specialty plasma-derived therapeutic. It operates through the Proprietary Products and Distribution segments. The Proprietary Products segment covers the development, manufacture, and sale of plasma-derived protein therapeutics products. The Distribution segment covers the drug products in Israel, which are manufactured by third parties.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kamada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kamada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.