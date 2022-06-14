Kellogg (NYSE:K) Shares Sold by Salem Investment Counselors Inc.

Salem Investment Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Kellogg (NYSE:K – Get Rating) by 37.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,463 shares during the quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Kellogg were worth $684,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,326,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $922,913,000 after buying an additional 544,280 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.3% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,531,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $673,172,000 after buying an additional 333,421 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,834,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,457,000 after buying an additional 554,607 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,570,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $293,594,000 after buying an additional 150,151 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kellogg by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,874,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,589,000 after buying an additional 192,069 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE K opened at $68.86 on Tuesday. Kellogg has a one year low of $59.54 and a one year high of $75.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.27 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 4.49 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $69.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.78.

Kellogg ( NYSE:K Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.59 billion. Kellogg had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.81%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Kellogg will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. Kellogg’s dividend payout ratio is 51.67%.

In other news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 146,153 shares of Kellogg stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.91, for a total transaction of $9,925,250.23. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,047,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,941,986,370.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 876,918 shares of company stock valued at $59,567,578. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on K shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered Kellogg from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $74.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group started coverage on Kellogg in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $73.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kellogg from $67.00 to $65.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Citigroup increased their price target on Kellogg from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Kellogg from $62.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.80.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snacks and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

