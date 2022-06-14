Kewaunee Scientific (NASDAQ:KEQU) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $13.87

Kewaunee Scientific Co. (NASDAQ:KEQU – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.87 and traded as low as $13.61. Kewaunee Scientific shares last traded at $13.66, with a volume of 6,129 shares changing hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised Kewaunee Scientific from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.27 and its 200-day moving average is $13.87. The stock has a market cap of $38.11 million, a PE ratio of -4.35 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Minerva Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Minerva Advisors LLC now owns 139,479 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 321,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,080,000 after buying an additional 2,250 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 1.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 126,581 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,836,000 after buying an additional 1,683 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Kewaunee Scientific by 68.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $416,000 after buying an additional 11,700 shares during the period. 40.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kewaunee Scientific Corporation designs, manufactures, and installs laboratory, healthcare, and technical furniture and infrastructure products. It operates in two segments, Domestic and International. The company's products include steel, wood, laminate furniture, fume hoods, biological safety cabinets, laminar flow and ductless hoods, adaptable modular and column systems, moveable workstations and carts, epoxy resin worksurfaces, sinks, and accessories and related design services.

