Klimatas 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $9.00 (KTS)

Klimatas (KTS) traded down 14.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on June 14th. Klimatas has a total market cap of $6,154.63 and approximately $9.00 worth of Klimatas was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Klimatas has traded 52.1% lower against the US dollar. One Klimatas coin can currently be purchased for $0.0085 or 0.00000038 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Lobstex (LOBS) traded up 142.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000094 BTC.

ESBC (ESBC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0208 or 0.00000093 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000473 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded down 37.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Klimatas Profile

Klimatas (CRYPTO:KTS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Klimatas’ total supply is 1,575,256 coins and its circulating supply is 722,904 coins. Klimatas’ official Twitter account is @KlimatasCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Klimatas is /r/Klimatas and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Klimatas is klimatas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Klimatas is an innovative project, centered at bridging the gap between the blockchain technology and investors involved in making sure that the sustainable development goals are met. Klimatas believes that investors can make a whole lot of profit from investing in innovative projects that will in the long run aid the sustainable development goals. “

Buying and Selling Klimatas

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klimatas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Klimatas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klimatas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

