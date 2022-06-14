L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA) Short Interest Up 144.4% in May

L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:LCAA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,400 shares, a growth of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 79,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of LCAA stock opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. L Catterton Asia Acquisition has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $9.95. The business’s fifty day moving average is $9.80 and its 200 day moving average is $9.75.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Glazer Capital LLC raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 146.8% during the third quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,767 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the third quarter valued at about $70,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in L Catterton Asia Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in L Catterton Asia Acquisition by 112.5% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 29,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 15,822 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.40% of the company’s stock.
L Catterton Asia Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus its search in consumer technology sectors.
