Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Lagardere SA (OTCMKTS:LGDDF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, an increase of 144.4% from the May 15th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 22.0 days.
Separately, AlphaValue lowered shares of Lagardere from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Monday, February 21st.
Shares of LGDDF stock opened at $26.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $26.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.50. Lagardere has a 12 month low of $26.55 and a 12 month high of $26.55.
Lagardere SA engages in content publishing, production, broadcasting, and distribution businesses worldwide. It operates through two divisions: Lagardère Publishing, and Lagardère Travel Retail. The Lagardère Publishing division includes book publishing and e-publishing businesses, which cover the areas of education, general literature, illustrated books, partworks, dictionaries, youth works, mobile games, board games, and distribution in English, French, and Spanish languages.
