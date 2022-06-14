Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ) Position Reduced by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. cut its position in shares of Lazard Ltd (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,279 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,209 shares during the quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Lazard were worth $798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LAZ. Ariel Investments LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,120,571 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $354,300,000 after buying an additional 117,578 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Lazard by 34.2% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after buying an additional 547,737 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Lazard by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,584,593 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,135,000 after buying an additional 56,962 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Lazard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,540,140 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $67,196,000 after buying an additional 31,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Lazard by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,515,562 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,127,000 after buying an additional 30,946 shares during the last quarter.

Get Lazard alerts:

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total transaction of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares in the company, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com cut Lazard from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wolfe Research cut Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of LAZ stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.43. Lazard Ltd has a one year low of $30.85 and a one year high of $53.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. Lazard’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lazard Ltd will post 4.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.92%. Lazard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.13%.

Lazard Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lazard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lazard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.