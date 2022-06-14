Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Downgraded by StockNews.com

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAZ. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Lazard from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Lazard from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Lazard from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Lazard from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $39.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.33.

Shares of NYSE LAZ opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.87. Lazard has a 52-week low of $30.85 and a 52-week high of $53.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Lazard ( NYSE:LAZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $716.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $677.58 million. Lazard had a return on equity of 59.55% and a net margin of 16.76%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.87 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lazard will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Lazard news, President Alexander F. Stern sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.29, for a total value of $2,470,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 209,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,384,714.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in Lazard during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,393,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 34.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,150,044 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $98,474,000 after acquiring an additional 547,737 shares during the period. Ariel Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lazard by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 8,560,437 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $295,335,000 after acquiring an additional 439,866 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,007,185 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $69,248,000 after buying an additional 429,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Lazard by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,847,754 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $63,748,000 after buying an additional 307,614 shares during the last quarter.

Lazard Ltd, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North America, Europe, Asia, Australia, and Central and South America. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers various financial advisory services regarding mergers and acquisitions, restructurings, capital advisory, shareholder advisory, capital raising, sovereign advisory, and other strategic advisory matters.

