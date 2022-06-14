Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG) Insider Kath Kearney Croft Acquires 8,354 Shares

Learning Technologies Group plc (LON:LTG – Get Rating) insider Kath Kearney Croft bought 8,354 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 120 ($1.46) per share, with a total value of £10,024.80 ($12,167.50).

Learning Technologies Group stock opened at GBX 112.50 ($1.37) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.55, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of £885.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 136.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 155.64. Learning Technologies Group plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 111.70 ($1.36) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 238.20 ($2.89).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of GBX 0.70 ($0.01) per share. This is an increase from Learning Technologies Group’s previous dividend of $0.30. This represents a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. Learning Technologies Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.42%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on LTG shares. Berenberg Bank decreased their price objective on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 250 ($3.03) to GBX 200 ($2.43) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Learning Technologies Group from GBX 180 ($2.18) to GBX 165 ($2.00) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 5th.

Learning Technologies Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of talent and learning solutions, content, services, and digital platforms to corporate and government clients. It operates through Software & Platforms Division, Content & Services Division, and Other segments.

