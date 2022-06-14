Lennar (LEN) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, June 21st. Analysts expect Lennar to post earnings of $3.99 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 16th. The construction company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.10. Lennar had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.04 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Lennar to post $16 EPS for the current fiscal year and $18 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of Lennar stock opened at $70.01 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.51, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.76. Lennar has a 1-year low of $68.88 and a 1-year high of $117.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.48, a PEG ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 1.46.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 26th were given a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, April 25th. Lennar’s payout ratio is 11.75%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LEN. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lennar during the 4th quarter valued at $338,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lennar in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $929,000. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Lennar by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 104,124 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $12,096,000 after acquiring an additional 12,706 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its holdings in Lennar by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 13,517 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,570,000 after purchasing an additional 2,176 shares during the period. Finally, Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Lennar by 36.6% during the fourth quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 3,079 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $358,000 after acquiring an additional 825 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays cut their price target on Lennar from $110.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lennar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Lennar from $108.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Lennar from $109.00 to $100.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lennar has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $109.36.

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

