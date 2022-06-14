Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Shares Acquired by Samalin Investment Counsel LLC

Samalin Investment Counsel LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TAP Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Citizens National Bank Trust Department purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

A number of research analysts have commented on LMT shares. Argus upped their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $415.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lockheed Martin from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $515.00 to $539.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $448.86.

In related news, Director John Donovan acquired 568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $440.55 per share, for a total transaction of $250,232.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $250,232.40. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE LMT opened at $423.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $445.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $408.82. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $479.99. The company has a market cap of $112.81 billion, a PE ratio of 18.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.76.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The aerospace company reported $6.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.22 by $0.22. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 81.35% and a net margin of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $6.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.47%.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.