Marin Software (NYSE:MRIN) Shares Down 6.4%

Marin Software Incorporated (NYSE:MRIN – Get Rating) shares were down 6.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $1.68 and last traded at $1.75. Approximately 157,176 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the average daily volume of 2,167,256 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.87.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Marin Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 21st.

Get Marin Software alerts:

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.20.

Marin Software Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise marketing software for advertisers and agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It offers MarinOne, a search, social, and eCommerce advertising platform; Marin Search to manage advertising campaigns for advertisers and agencies; and Marin Social that enables advertisers to manage their Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter advertising, as well as managed services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marin Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marin Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.