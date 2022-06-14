Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 276,886 Shares of GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,043,307 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 276,886 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.67% of GoPro worth $10,756,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Maverick Capital Ltd. raised its stake in GoPro by 67.7% in the third quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 8,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in GoPro by 34.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 2,110 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $83,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new position in GoPro in the third quarter valued at about $96,000. Finally, Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in GoPro in the fourth quarter valued at about $96,000. 78.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GPRO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GoPro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup lowered their target price on GoPro from $9.00 to $8.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on GoPro in a research note on Monday, February 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, GoPro has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.90.

In related news, CAO Charles Lafrades sold 4,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.84, for a total value of $32,873.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,520 shares in the company, valued at $776,476.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Tyrone Ahmad-Taylor sold 16,257 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.48, for a total value of $105,345.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,230 shares in the company, valued at $27,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 319,210 shares of company stock worth $2,551,202. Company insiders own 17.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GPRO opened at $5.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $924.78 million, a P/E ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average is $8.72. GoPro, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $12.97.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $217.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.00 million. GoPro had a return on equity of 24.58% and a net margin of 32.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, mountable and wearable accessories, and subscription services and software in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO10 Black, HERO9 Black, and HERO8 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that includes full access to the Quik app, cloud storage supporting source video and photo quality, camera replacement, and damage protection; Quik subscription provides access to editing tools, which allows users to edit photos, videos, and create cinematic stories; and Quik app, a mobile app that enable users to get their favorite photos and videos with footage from any phone or camera.

