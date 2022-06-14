Marshall Wace LLP Acquires 650,594 Shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC)

Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of IG Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:IGAC – Get Rating) by 150.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,084,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 650,594 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 2.89% of IG Acquisition worth $10,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of IG Acquisition by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 753,375 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,391,000 after acquiring an additional 20,287 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in IG Acquisition by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 572,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,608,000 after purchasing an additional 82,362 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in IG Acquisition by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 551,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,396,000 after purchasing an additional 31,653 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in IG Acquisition by 972.9% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 413,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,048,000 after purchasing an additional 374,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Adviser L.P. bought a new stake in IG Acquisition during the 4th quarter valued at $1,177,000. 70.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ IGAC opened at $9.90 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.85. IG Acquisition Corp. has a twelve month low of $9.65 and a twelve month high of $9.95.

IG Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

