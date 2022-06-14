Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stake in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY)

Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in ViewRay, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) by 504.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,826,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,524,467 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 1.11% of ViewRay worth $10,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ViewRay by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 54,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the period. Redmond Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Redmond Asset Management LLC now owns 85,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 271,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,494,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 4,552 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of ViewRay by 51.5% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after acquiring an additional 4,891 shares during the period. 86.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ViewRay from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of ViewRay in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.00.

In other news, CFO Zachary William Stassen bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $2.68 per share, for a total transaction of $268,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 636,363 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,452.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Scott William Drake bought 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $104,400.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 3,994,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,426,245.30. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have purchased 1,231,000 shares of company stock worth $3,149,280. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of VRAY stock opened at $2.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $480.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.16 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.05 and its 200 day moving average is $4.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.84, a current ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. ViewRay, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.39 and a 52-week high of $8.25.

ViewRay (NASDAQ:VRAY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $18.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.62 million. ViewRay had a negative net margin of 148.47% and a negative return on equity of 76.00%. ViewRay’s revenue was up 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that ViewRay, Inc. will post -0.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ViewRay, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guided radiation therapy systems to image and treat cancer patients in the United States, France, Taiwan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company provides MRIdian, which is an MRI guided radiation therapy system that addresses beam distortion, skin toxicity, and other concerns.

