Marshall Wace LLP Boosts Stock Holdings in Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN)

Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of Stride, Inc. (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 328,936 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 98,476 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.77% of Stride worth $10,963,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of LRN. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Stride in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Stride by 553.9% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of Stride by 401.1% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Stride by 64.4% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on LRN. Barrington Research upped their price target on Stride from $45.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Stride from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Stride from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd.

NYSE:LRN opened at $33.73 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $37.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.58. Stride, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $41.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.37.

Stride (NYSE:LRN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.18. Stride had a return on equity of 11.78% and a net margin of 5.50%. The company had revenue of $421.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $410.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.57 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stride, Inc. will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Vincent Mathis sold 53,506 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total value of $1,967,950.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 40,562 shares in the company, valued at $1,491,870.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Nathaniel A. Davis sold 47,983 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.00, for a total value of $1,871,337.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 227,803 shares in the company, valued at $8,884,317. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.14% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Stride, Inc, a technology-based education company, provides proprietary and third-party online curriculum, software systems, and educational services to facilitate individualized learning for students primarily in kindergarten through 12th grade (K-12) in the United States and internationally. Its technology-based products and services enable clients to attract, enroll, educate, track progress, and support students.

